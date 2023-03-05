Soccer
Manchester City close gap on Arsenal with 2-0 win over Newcastle
05 March 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters
Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva scored as Manchester City kept up the pressure on title-rivals Arsenal with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League yesterday. ..
Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva scored as Manchester City kept up the pressure on title-rivals Arsenal with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League yesterday. ..
