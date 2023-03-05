Sport

Tennis

‘Novax’ Djokovic sweats over US visa

05 March 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters

The US Tennis Association (USTA) and the US Open are hoping Novak Djokovic is successful in his bid to enter the country after the Serbian, who is not vaccinated against Covid-19, applied for special permission last month...

