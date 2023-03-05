Cricket
Rising star Eathan Bosch eager to make late father Tertius proud
05 March 2023 - 00:00 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Enterprising cricketer Eathan Bosch may not have had the chance to learn from his father Tertius Bosch — one of the fastest bowlers of his generation — but the SA20 rising star is determined to honour him through his career while also becoming his own man. ..
