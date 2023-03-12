Soccer
Sundowns go all ugly on Al Ahly
For Al Ahly to progress, they have to win remaining two group matches against Cotonsport of Cameroon and Al-Hilal Omdurman of Sudan.
12 March 2023 - 00:03
This was an unequivocal message that must have left the rest of the continent quaking in their boots. ..
Soccer
Sundowns go all ugly on Al Ahly
For Al Ahly to progress, they have to win remaining two group matches against Cotonsport of Cameroon and Al-Hilal Omdurman of Sudan.
This was an unequivocal message that must have left the rest of the continent quaking in their boots. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos