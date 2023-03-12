Sport

Cricket

Windies blown away ... now Proteas wait

12 March 2023 - 00:02
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

The next challenge for the Proteas is to somehow keep the momentum created by yesterday’s 2-0 series win over the West Indies going for nine months without Test cricket...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sundowns go all ugly on Al Ahly Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Don't forget, All Blacks and Wallabies will be in the World Cup Sport
  3. Walter's quest to create success through culture for Proteas Sport
  4. Stormers set to be a 'proper professional side' Sport
  5. Windies blown away ... now Proteas wait Sport

Latest Videos

EFF members warns community to shut shops, factories on March 20
Doctor picked up in an attempt to remove her from work