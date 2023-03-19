Proteas fall short of taking down Windies
19 March 2023 - 00:00
Temba Bavuma’s fourth One-Day International century was all in vain as the Proteas — featuring four debutants in the starting line-up — went down by 48 runs to the West Indies in the second ODI in East London last night. ..
Proteas fall short of taking down Windies
Temba Bavuma’s fourth One-Day International century was all in vain as the Proteas — featuring four debutants in the starting line-up — went down by 48 runs to the West Indies in the second ODI in East London last night. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos