Women's cricket needs a countrywide network
While they have support from Momentum, local structures need to be developed
19 March 2023 - 00:00
Women’s cricket in South Africa will continue to be backed by financial services company Momentum, but even with that, the creation of stronger provincial structures remains imperative. ..
