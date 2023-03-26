Soccer
David Notoane hope for better cohesion ahead of crucial U23 Afcon qualifier
SA need to win Afcon qualifier in Congo or get a draw higher than 1-1.
26 March 2023 - 00:00 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
South Africa U-23 part-time coach David Notoane hopes his team’s cohesion will have improved when they take on Congo-Brazzaville in a make-or-break second leg of the crucial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier away on Monday. ..
