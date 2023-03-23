Golf
Golf claims rival PGA Tour official sabotaged TV deals
26 March 2023 - 00:00 By Malathi Nayak
A PGA Tour executive unlawfully pushed broadcasters to turn their backs on potential LIV Golf streaming deals, the Saudi-backed upstart claimed in its ongoing antitrust fight with the US legacy tour...
Golf
Golf claims rival PGA Tour official sabotaged TV deals
A PGA Tour executive unlawfully pushed broadcasters to turn their backs on potential LIV Golf streaming deals, the Saudi-backed upstart claimed in its ongoing antitrust fight with the US legacy tour...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos