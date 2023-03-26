Swimming
Lara van Niekerk leads swimming charge at SA Sports Awards
26 March 2023 - 00:00 By Sport Staff
Swimming dominated the South African Sports Awards ceremony at Sun City on Saturday night, with Lara van Niekerk picking up Sportswoman of the Year, Pieter Coetzé Sportsman of the Year and Rocco Meiring the Coach of the Year...
