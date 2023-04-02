Soccer
Banyana coach Ellis confident ahead of World Cup despite poor preparation
02 April 2023 - 00:00
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is confident of a good showing at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand despite concerns the team may be inadequately prepared. ..
Soccer
Banyana coach Ellis confident ahead of World Cup despite poor preparation
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is confident of a good showing at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand despite concerns the team may be inadequately prepared. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos