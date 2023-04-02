Sport

Soccer

Cristian Stellini ‘ready’ to lead Spurs after Conte’s exit

02 April 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur’s decision to sack Antonio Conte was taken with the Premier League club’s best interests at heart, acting head coach Cristian Stellini said this week, adding that he was “ready” to pick up from where his former boss left off...

