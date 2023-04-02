Soccer
No Haaland, no problem as Man City thrash Liverpool 4-1 to keep up title chase
02 April 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters
Manchester City showed they can win without goal machine Erling Haaland as they put four past Liverpool at the Etihad yesterday to keep their chase of Premier League leaders Arsenal very much alive...
