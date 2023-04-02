Rugby
Sharks munch Munster — thanks to Boks in squad
02 April 2023 - 00:00
A week after a lacklustre display in Wales, the Sharks’ set of Springboks showed their pedigree in what turned into a comfortable win against Munster in the Champions Cup at Kings Park on Saturday. ..
Rugby
Sharks munch Munster — thanks to Boks in squad
A week after a lacklustre display in Wales, the Sharks’ set of Springboks showed their pedigree in what turned into a comfortable win against Munster in the Champions Cup at Kings Park on Saturday. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos