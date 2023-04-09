Soccer
Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini is back, thriving between the posts
Banyana’s Wafcon-winning keeper’s rocketing career saw her bag the Sports Star of the Year Award this month
09 April 2023 - 00:00 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Looking back at how well her career has panned out, Banyana Banyana’s exuberant star goalkeeper Andile Dlamini is grateful she didn’t quit the game when things were difficult under previous national coach Vera Pauw. ..
Soccer
Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini is back, thriving between the posts
Banyana’s Wafcon-winning keeper’s rocketing career saw her bag the Sports Star of the Year Award this month
Looking back at how well her career has panned out, Banyana Banyana’s exuberant star goalkeeper Andile Dlamini is grateful she didn’t quit the game when things were difficult under previous national coach Vera Pauw. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos