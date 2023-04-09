Soccer
Haaland's bicycle kick cuts into Arsenal lead
09 April 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters
Manchester City cut Arsenal’s Premier League lead to five points last night after Erling Haaland scored twice in a 4-1 win over bottom side Southampton, while Newcastle United edged closer to a return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years...
