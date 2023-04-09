New Zealand seal dramatic win over Sri Lanka to claim T20 series
09 April 2023 - 00:01 By Reuters
Opening batsman Tim Seifert’s blistering 88 helped New Zealand defeat Sri Lanka by four wickets in their thrilling third and final Twenty20 international in Queenstown yesterday to complete a 2-1 series victory...
