Athletics
Gerda Steyn smashes own record in ‘amazing’ Two Oceans race
16 April 2023 - 00:00 By Grant Shuaib and Matshelane Mamabolo
Gerda Steyn, who set another new course record, described her fourth consecutive victory in the Two Oceans women’s ultra-marathon in Cape Town yesterday as “amazing”, while Givemore Mudzinganyama came from left field to score a surprise victory on debut in the men’s race. ..
