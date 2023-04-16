Soccer
Pirates end Dondols dream run in Nedbank Cup
16 April 2023 - 00:02
Football neutrals wanted another giant killing act, but it was not to be. Those who do not subscribe to Black and White wanted Dondol Stars to add Orlando Pirates to the list of conquered Premier Soccer League (PSL) sides SuperSport United and AmaZulu for the romantic story to continue...
Pirates end Dondols dream run in Nedbank Cup
