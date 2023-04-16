Cricket
Pursuing a unique goal: Geoff Toyana out to put the East in the centre
His dream is to get the Easterns promoted to the first division
16 April 2023 - 00:00
As Geoff Toyana makes a return to a senior head coaching position at Easterns, he says that it still “grates” to see the presence of black players reduced to a numbers game domestically...
Cricket
Pursuing a unique goal: Geoff Toyana out to put the East in the centre
His dream is to get the Easterns promoted to the first division
As Geoff Toyana makes a return to a senior head coaching position at Easterns, he says that it still “grates” to see the presence of black players reduced to a numbers game domestically...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos