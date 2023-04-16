Soccer
Rayners brace help Stellies upset Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup
16 April 2023 - 00:11
Iqraam Rayners continued with his amazing goal-scoring form in the Nedbank Cup, notching up his third successive brace to help Stellenbosch FC qualify for the semifinals after knocking out defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town last night...
