Villa brushes Newcastle aside to move up the table
16 April 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters
An early strike from Jacob Ramsey and two second-half goals from Ollie Watkins earned Aston Villa a 3-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League yesterday to move Unai Emery’s rejuvenated team to within six points of the top four...
