Rugby
Bulls trample hapless Leinster
23 April 2023 - 00:02
A nine-try romp for the Bulls over table-topping Leinster provided a perfect afternoon’s entertainment at Loftus Versfeld yesterday and a significant boost to their confidence ahead of their United Rugby Championship URC) quarterfinal in two weeks. ..
