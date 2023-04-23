Sport

Rugby

Bulls trample hapless Leinster

23 April 2023 - 00:02
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

A nine-try romp for the Bulls over table-topping Leinster provided a perfect afternoon’s entertainment at Loftus Versfeld yesterday and a significant boost to their confidence ahead of their United Rugby Championship URC) quarterfinal in two weeks. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Caf TV rights up for grabs, this time in an open market Sport
  2. Barnes leaves a legacy that will be tough to follow at CSA Sport
  3. BBK UNPLUGGED | Mokotjo's honesty is refreshing Sport
  4. Process to appoint Bok coach shelved Sport
  5. Pirates strengthen chase for Champions League spot Sport

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...