Cricket
Grant Bradburn is new Pakistan cricket head coach
14 May 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters
Pakistan have appointed former New Zealand all-rounder Grant Bradburn as the head coach of their men’s team on a two-year deal after a successful spell as consultant, the country’s Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced yesterday...
