Table Tennis
IN PICS | China touch down in Durban to defend world Table Tennis crown
14 May 2023 - 00:00 By Lwazi Hlangu
The World Table Tennis (WTT) Championship will kick-off in Durban on Saturday and China were the first team to touch down in the coastal city...
Table Tennis
IN PICS | China touch down in Durban to defend world Table Tennis crown
The World Table Tennis (WTT) Championship will kick-off in Durban on Saturday and China were the first team to touch down in the coastal city...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos