Sport

Cricket

Temba Bavuma's trip from tears to triumph

14 May 2023 - 00:00
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

“The second half of the season was in stark contrast to the first, everything just seemed to go right on my side, even for us as a team. I’m still thinking about what really changed and went right for us, it’s hard to pinpoint,” said Proteas Test and ODI captain Temba Bavuma. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Fans throw missiles as Chiefs lose Sport
  2. Soccer mom to raise Bafana and Banyana Sport
  3. SuperSport clinches broadcasting rights for World Cup Sport
  4. Lyle Foster eager for his Premiership debut Sport
  5. Temba Bavuma's trip from tears to triumph Sport

Latest Videos

Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding
Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...