Soccer
Treble-chasing Man City need balancing act
City are on course to match local rivals Manchester United, who achieved the feat in 1999
14 May 2023 - 00:00 By Lori Ewing
Manchester — Pep Guardiola faces a slippery balancing act in Manchester City’s quest for a treble, having to fend off Arsenal in their chase for a third consecutive Premier League title while keeping one eye on their bid for a first Champions League trophy...
