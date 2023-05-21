General
Toulon shake off runners-up tag
21 May 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters
Toulon got off to a lightening start and then continued their dominance after the break to easily beat Glasgow Warriors 43-19 in Dublin on Friday to claim the European Challenge Cup for the first time after losing four previous finals...
