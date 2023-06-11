Rugby
Cheetahs spoil Bulls party
11 June 2023 - 00:00
The Cheetahs played the role of party poopers to perfection at Loftus Versveld yesterday, leaving the Bulls to fret for a few more hours about their play-off spot in the Currie Cup and popping the balloons on the Morne Steyn/Bismarck du Plessis farewell celebrations...
