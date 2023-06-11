Rugby
Morne Steyn to drop the curtain
Top marksman came to Loftus and carved out a blue-chip career
11 June 2023 - 00:00
Morne Steyn’s place in Springbok folklore was cemented when he banged over a long-range penalty to secure a series victory over the British & Irish Lions at a delirious Loftus Versfeld in 2009. He, amid eerie silence, repeated the feat in Cape Town 12 years later...
