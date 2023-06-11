General
Novak Djokovic on cusp of tennis history
11 June 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters
Pressure will be immense on Sunday when Novak Djokovic faces Casper Ruud in the French Open final with a record-breaking 23rd men’s Grand Slam title and his position in the pantheon of tennis at stake...
General
Novak Djokovic on cusp of tennis history
Pressure will be immense on Sunday when Novak Djokovic faces Casper Ruud in the French Open final with a record-breaking 23rd men’s Grand Slam title and his position in the pantheon of tennis at stake...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos