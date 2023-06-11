General
SA’s Ramphadi, Montjane make French Open history
11 June 2023 - 00:00 By Tennis South Africa
South African wheelchair tennis players Donald Ramphadi and Kgothatso Montjane on Saturday emerged as Grand Slam champions in their respective divisions at the prestigious Roland Garros tournament in Paris ...
General
SA’s Ramphadi, Montjane make French Open history
South African wheelchair tennis players Donald Ramphadi and Kgothatso Montjane on Saturday emerged as Grand Slam champions in their respective divisions at the prestigious Roland Garros tournament in Paris ...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos