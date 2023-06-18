Grand slam title with worn-out wheelchair
The 30-year-old world No 4 funded all his trips to tournaments from his own pocket.
18 June 2023 - 00:00 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Despite playing on a worn-out wheelchair — probably the oldest at the Roland Garros — resilient South African wheelchair tennis star Donald Ramphadi managed to push himself to a historic Grand Slam title. ..
Despite playing on a worn-out wheelchair — probably the oldest at the Roland Garros — resilient South African wheelchair tennis star Donald Ramphadi managed to push himself to a historic Grand Slam title. ..
