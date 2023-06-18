Spieth, Thomas headline notable players who missed US Open cut
18 June 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters
Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Max Homa missed out on a chance at major glory this weekend as they all failed to take advantage of unusually low US Open scoring conditions and missed the halfway cut. ..
Spieth, Thomas headline notable players who missed US Open cut
Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Max Homa missed out on a chance at major glory this weekend as they all failed to take advantage of unusually low US Open scoring conditions and missed the halfway cut. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos