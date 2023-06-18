Stakes are too high and dangerous at SA's soccer amateur level
ABC Motsepe League needs better sponsorship if ugly scenes of violence are to be avoided at playoffs, says a Safa official.
18 June 2023 - 00:00
Violent clashes at recent games involving amateur football clubs in South Africa have highlighted a need to beef up security at matches where the outcome might determine promotion to the big time or some big purse...
Stakes are too high and dangerous at SA's soccer amateur level
ABC Motsepe League needs better sponsorship if ugly scenes of violence are to be avoided at playoffs, says a Safa official.
Violent clashes at recent games involving amateur football clubs in South Africa have highlighted a need to beef up security at matches where the outcome might determine promotion to the big time or some big purse...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos