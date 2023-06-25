Rugby
Cheetahs score 7th Currie Cup victory
No fluke as they outshone the Pumas to beat them 25-17
25 June 2023 - 00:00
The Cheetahs surged to their seventh Currie Cup title when they downed the Pumas 25-17 in a ferocious final at the Free State Stadium on Saturday...
