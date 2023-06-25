Sport

Netball

Karla Pretorius’ stern warning ahead of Netball World Cup

She says being underestimated acts as an advantage

25 June 2023 - 00:00 By SITHEMBISO DINDI

Those who underestimate the Spar Proteas based on their poor showing at last year’s Commonwealth Games do so at their peril because the Proteas will not easily be pushed aside on their turf.    ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘It will all be resolved in 58 hours’: Nasreddine Nabi on links to Chiefs Sport
  2. Tears flow as Desiree Ellis announces Banyana WC squad Sport
  3. CSA seeks ICC relief for World Cup travel Sport
  4. Machine-like Venter out to row with finesse Sport
  5. Cheetahs tear Bulls apart to reach Currie Cup final Sport

Latest Videos

Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media
Diepsloot protestors make their way to the police station