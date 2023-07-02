Rugby
Boks back process over personnel
Coach Nienaber wants his team to hit the deck running against the Wallabies
02 July 2023 - 00:00
“We hope we can kick on from there,” Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said optimistically when asked to explain if his team would play with the élan that characterised much of their end-of-year tour last November...
Rugby
Boks back process over personnel
Coach Nienaber wants his team to hit the deck running against the Wallabies
“We hope we can kick on from there,” Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said optimistically when asked to explain if his team would play with the élan that characterised much of their end-of-year tour last November...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos