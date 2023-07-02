BBK Unplugged
Cry the beloved Kaizer Chiefs
The apparently temporary appointment of Molefi Ntseki has got fans in an uproar
02 July 2023 - 00:03
Molefi Ntseki has accepted the challenge to become the captain of the Kaizer Chiefs ship. His appointment as the new Chiefs coach has attracted a crescendo of disapproval from the army of Amakhosi fans...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.