Sport

BBK Unplugged

Cry the beloved Kaizer Chiefs

The apparently temporary appointment of Molefi Ntseki has got fans in an uproar

02 July 2023 - 00:03
Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times

Molefi Ntseki has accepted the challenge to become the captain of the Kaizer Chiefs ship. His appointment as the new Chiefs coach has attracted a crescendo of disapproval from the army of Amakhosi fans...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Missing' Manyonga may miss Olympic Games Sport
  2. Proteas women need clarity regarding future head coach Sport
  3. Boks prepare for grunt and grind Wallabies Sport
  4. Ox may have beastly qualities but comparisons are odious Sport
  5. Manchester or London? That's the Pep question Sport

Latest Videos

Protests continue in Paris suburb after teen shooting
Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media