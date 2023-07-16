Sport

Soccer

Mason mounts Man U No 7

With 145 goals and 64 assists, Ronaldo has been the most prolific player to don the famous jersey at the club

16 July 2023 - 00:00 By Live Football Tickets

Now that Mason Mount has joined Manchester United, fans are keen to see how the Englishman fits into Erik Ten Haag’s side, especially considering he will sport the famous No 7 shirt...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. KEO UNCUT | All Blacks humble Boks Sport
  2. 'Etzebeth's dad would have wanted him to play' News
  3. Unseeded Marketa stuns Ons to win Wimbledon title Sport
  4. Banyana Banyana could spring World Cup surprise Sport
  5. 'It felt like we were just chasing ghosts: Bok prop Steven Kitshoff Sport

Latest Videos

World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami
WATCH | Minister of electricity 'apologises profusely' for recent loadshedding