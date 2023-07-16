General
Time for Wayde van Niekerk to fly
16 July 2023 - 00:00
Birthday boy Wayde van Niekerk joked on Saturday that he would run 43.31sec at the Diamond League meet in Silesia, Poland, this afternoon — but history suggests his humour may have included some honesty. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.