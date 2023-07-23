Sport

Japan off to a flier with 5-0 win over debutants Zambia

23 July 2023

Former champions Japan romped to a 5-0 win over Zambia in their Women’s World Cup opener at the Waikato Stadium yesterday — outclassing the debutant Africans with a slick display of pass-and-move football...

