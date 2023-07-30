It's now or never for African champs
30 July 2023 - 00:01
Banyana Banyana are not out of the World Cup and have got a date with destiny on Wednesday. They are 90 minutes away from realising the dream of reaching the last 16 of this competition for the first time in our history...
