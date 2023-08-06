New sports racquet bounces into local lives
South Africans are flocking to play padel, one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, for fitness and fun
06 August 2023 - 00:00
It's a trendy new sport that combines the best of tennis, squash and badminton. Padel, the fastest-growing racquet sport in the world, is now all the rage in South Africa. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.