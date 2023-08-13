Alcaraz targets overall improvement after Paul shock in Toronto
13 August 2023 - 00:00
Carlos Alcaraz said he needs to have more confidence in his game following Friday’s surprise defeat by American Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open, and the world No 1 hopes to iron out any issues in Cincinnati next week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.