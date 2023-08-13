Boks build options for title glory
Time for chopping and changing World Cup squad give way to selection driven by building combinations and confidence
13 August 2023 - 00:01
The Springbok team to play Wales next weekend will be a closer representation of the personnel they will deploy in their Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland next month...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.