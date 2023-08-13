Sport

Bring on Australia, roars Lioness Hemp

13 August 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters

Australia will play England on Wednesday after the co-hosts beat France 7-6 in a dramatic penalty shootout yesterday to reach the last four of the Women’s World Cup for the first time...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Patriotism is cool, but perspective is pivotal Sport
  2. Boks build options for title glory Sport
  3. Hattrick hero Lepasa stars for Bucs in Orlando Sport
  4. Themba Zwane's goal downs Moroka Swallows in scrappy MTN8 affair Sport
  5. More South American magic in PSL pot Sport

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later