Boks enjoy calm before the storm in forest hideaway
'It's good. I love it. There is not much to do. Train, do recovery. Spend time with your teammates, talk nonsense and plan about the game. I like that' - Siya Kolisi
24 September 2023 - 00:00
The Springboks retreated to the woods this week as they prepared for their big clash against Ireland in Paris...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.