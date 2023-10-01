Sport

General

Can SA or Pakistan break ‘Big three’ hold at World Cup?

01 October 2023 - 00:00
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

The planning has been disjointed, the format’s future is murky and if anyone outside the “Big 3” — Australia, defending champions England or hosts India — wins the tournament, it will be a surprise. ..

