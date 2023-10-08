Sport

General

Verstappen on course for third title in Qatar

08 October 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was on course to secure his third Formula One championship yesterday after qualifying third for a Qatar Grand Prix sprint race with sole title rival and teammate Sergio Perez five places behind...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Quarterfinals will provide proper global rugby Sport
  2. Delhi delight for imperious Proteas Sport
  3. Cosafa trials VAR in South Africa Sport
  4. Boks take training break to relax with WAGS in south of France Lifestyle
  5. The Chaine show Sport

Latest Videos

Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival
Pastor Dwayne Gordon was killed when six gunmen attacked a Johannesburg church